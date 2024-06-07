Tottenham in battle with Liverpool to sign Geertruida

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida this summer, as per the Dutch outlet AD Sport.

Despite signing Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin over the last two transfer windows, the Lilywhites are reportedly planning to sign a new centre-back ahead of next season to add depth to their backline.

A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Geertruida now emerging as a serious option. According to the report by AD Sport, the 23-year-old is on Tottenham’s radar to strengthen their backline, however, purchasing the Dutchman won’t be easy as Liverpool are also keen on signing him.

The report claims that Geertruida is set to focus on playing in the European Championship for the Netherlands over the coming weeks so he won’t be making any moves before the end of the competition as he doesn’t want any distraction.

However, AD states that Newcastle United and West Ham United are also keen on signing him and additionally, a few German and French clubs have also registered their interest in him. So, it won’t be easy for Tottenham or Liverpool to get this deal done in the upcoming transfer window.

Battle

Geertruida is set to enter the final year of his current contract so Feyenoord are expected to cash-in on him this summer in fear of losing him for free next year and could accept a fee of around £26m.

It has been suggested that after being appointed as the Reds’ new manager, Arne Slot is keen on signing a new defender to strengthen the defence. Goncalo Inacio, Willian Pacho and Leny Yoro have all been mentioned as serious targets, but it seems Slot is willing to sign his compatriot having already worked together at Feyenoord.

Geertruida is a centre-back by traits but can also play in the right-back position. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable with the ball at his feet and also excellent in defensive contributions.

So, the 23-year-old could be an excellent signing for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure his signature this summer.