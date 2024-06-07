Chelsea eye move for Julian Alvarez and must pay £80m for his signing

TyC Sport has reported that Chelsea are interested in a transfer for Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez this summer, but will face stern competition from Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentinian forward started for the Citizens on 31 occasions in the Premier League this season but was disappointed at having only two starts in their Champions League campaign.

The report says Alvarez wants a more important role at the club, and although he has not formally asked to leave Manchester City just yet, Chelsea have been alerted to the situation and are eyeing an audacious move this summer.

GiveMeSport has reported that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola regards Alvarez highly having lauded him as an “extraordinary player” previously.

The report says City have labeled the World Cup winner with a price tag of at least £80 million, which would be the ‘starting point for any discussion for him to go’.

GMS adds that Bayern Munich can also be considered candidates for Alvarez’s signing, but City would ‘like to keep him’ and are hoping that the matter will ‘resolve fast’.

Chelsea unlikely to be favourites for Alvarez

Chelsea’s interest in bringing in a striker this summer is no secret and having been priced out of a £110 million transfer for Victor Osimhen, Enzo Maresca’s side have added Alvarez to their shortlist.

While Chelsea will be able to guarantee Alvarez with the regular berth that he is after, their recent track record of finishing poorly in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League football could be a deterrent in their pursuit of the Argentinian international.

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also in a better financial position than the Blues, meaning they can give into Manchester City’s demands and offer the forward a compelling salary.

The European trio would provide Alvarez with a new challenge as well after he has won every possible accolade in England with Manchester City, whereas he may see a transfer to Chelsea as a downgrade.

His objective of playing more regularly in the Champions League is also more achievable if he signs with Atletico, Bayern or PSG as opposed to Chelsea.

Any transfer for Alvarez would have to materialise after the Copa America and City will hope that he has a fantastic tournament in the United States which would allow them to seek a higher transfer fee if they decide to sell.

However, it is difficult to think that Chelsea have any significant chance of landing the 24-year-old.