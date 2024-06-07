Chelsea plot move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Benjamin Sesko’s alternative

Chelsea have added Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to their lengthy shortlist of potential summer signings, according to Daily Mail.

The Blues are ‘monitoring developments’ for Calvert-Lewin, who they view as a cheaper alternative for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, whose transfer could cost as much as £60 million, the report adds.

Chelsea are interested in Sesko but are aware of the stiff competition for the 21-year-old’s signature from Arsenal and Manchester United. The Slovenian also rejected two offers from Saudi Arabia.

If they are not best-placed to complete a transfer for the Leipzig marksman, Calvert-Lewin is being ‘assessed’ as an option and there is interest from ‘other Premier League rivals’ as well, as per the newspaper.

He is set to enter the last year of his deal at Goodison Park. Everton have offered him a new contract and would like for him to stay, but a transfer to one of the Premier League’s bigger sides could be too good to turn down for the Englishman.

The 27-year-old has put his injury woes behind him and appeared in 32 Premier League fixtures for the Toffees last season, scoring seven times as they managed to narrowly evade relegation once again.

As per Transfermarkt, Calvert-Lewin’s valuation stands at approximately £19 million but it remains to be seen how much Everton would want if they were to sell.

Calvert-Lewin would be the perfect cheap acquisition

Chelsea are under pressure to sell several players this summer to raise funds and it is expected that two strikers, Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku, leave permanently in the transfer window.

A move for a centre-forward is imperative but with other areas of the squad also needing a rebuild, Chelsea cannot afford to spend a significant portion of their transfer budget on just one player.

Yet, with Chelsea not ready to compromise on quality, Dominic Calvert-Lewin fits the bill perfectly and though he is not the youngest of options, at 27, there is a sizeable chunk of his career still ahead of the forward.

In fairness, scoring seven goals for a defensive team like Everton is a commendable return in the Premier League. In the past, Calvert-Lewin has produced more superlative numbers, especially under Carlo Ancelotti some years ago.

His experience of playing in the Premier League will hold him in good stead should he joins Chelsea and he would also be a worthy competitor to Nicolas Jackson for a role in the starting eleven.

It is not known yet which other Premier League sides are interested in Calvert-Lewin, however, he would be a solid addition for Chelsea if they could sign him at a nominal price.