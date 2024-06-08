Man Utd register interest in signing Khephren Thuram

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram this summer, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

The Red Devils endured a dire campaign under Erik ten Hag last season but they ended the season on a high note by winning the FA Cup, defeating Manchester City in the final.

However, despite helping United win a silverware last season, the Dutchman’s future is currently uncertain and it has even been suggested that he might not be in charge next season.

Nevertheless, although there is uncertainty regarding the manager position at Old Trafford, it seems United have already started exploring the market to reinforce their squad.

Man Utd are said to be planning to reinforce the backline, but signing a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund is also on their to-do list this summer. However, it has been reported that the Red Devils are expected to purchase a new midfielder as well ahead of next season.

Thuram to Man Utd

Amadou Onana, Joao Neves and Joao Gomes have all been suggested as serious targets. However, all of those names are expected to cost big for United.

However, Man Utd reportedly can’t splash big this summer and they will have to raise funds by selling players to bolster their summer budget so they are seemingly exploring cheaper alternative options as well with Thuram, standing at 6ft 3in tall, now emerging as a key target.

According to the report by L’Equipe, Man Utd are interested in signing the Nice star and they could formalise their interest in the upcoming transfer window.

The report further claims that Nice is willing to cash-in on him as he is set to enter the final year of his current contract and the French club are ready to accept a fee of at least £17m.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the owner of Nice and he recently acquired a minority stake at Man Utd. So, the Red Devils could manage to secure Thuram’s signature easily should they formalise their interest.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Frenchman if he leaves Nice over the coming weeks.