Man Utd prepared to battle Real Madrid to sign Leny Yoro

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United are interested in signing Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro during the summer transfer window but they face competition from Real Madrid.

Yoro is one of the most sought-after young centre-backs in Europe and he is currently attracting plenty of interest after an impressive full campaign with Lille. L’Equipe report that the French club are prepared to sell him for £34 million, considering his current contract is due to expire next summer.

The 18-year-old has the preference to move to Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window, but Man United continue to remain in the race to land his signature. Paris Saint-Germain are also in contention to sign the centre-back, who made 44 appearances for Lille in the recently concluded season.

Big talent

The Red Devils are in the transfer market for a new central defender. Raphael Varane is expected to leave when his contract expires on June 30 and United are likely to focus on a right-footed replacement. Yoro is far from a complete player at the moment, but his immense potential would make him a fine signing.

In the recent season, Yoro completed 92% of his passes and also caught the eye with his good aerial presence. He was also impressive with his ability to clear his lines as well as ball recoveries. His end of season form was far from convincing, but looking at his overall campaign, he has the traits to become a top defender.

Lille valued their youngster at a much higher price earlier in the year, but the scenario has definitely changed with his precarious contract situation. The French outfit could lose their prized asset on a free transfer in seven months’ time, considering foreign clubs can discuss a pre-contract from January onwards.

This could be a reason behind their lower valuation and it is left to be seen whether United can prise him away. Real Madrid are the player’s preference, but Lille may want a quick resolution such that they can use the funds to pursue a replacement. United will be aiming to convince the youngster with regular playing time. Yoro could be handed a starting spot alongside Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the club’s defence if he chooses to join them.