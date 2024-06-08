Amadou Onana’s agents in talks with Arsenal & Man Utd



According to Givemesport, the representatives of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana are in contact with Arsenal and Manchester United over a potential summer transfer.

The Belgium international has been one of the Toffees’ best performing players over the last 2 seasons and he could consider a bigger challenge away from the Merseyside outfit this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with his services on many occasions and Givemesport claim that the player’s entourage have been in touch with the Gunners to know their transfer plans.

The midfielder’s camp have also engaged in discussions with Manchester United, who are likewise interested in signing him.

Top-class

Onana has been brilliant with his performances from the no.6 role for the Toffees, but he also has the ability to operate higher up with his knack for creating chances for his teammates.

Arsenal are currently evaluating the future of midfielder Thomas Partey whose contract expires next summer. With his injury record over the last 4 years, they could choose to sell him.

Onana would be a superb replacement for the Ghanaian with his strong defensive skills. He won an average of 2.4 tackles in the last league campaign while winning 74% of aerial duels.

The former Lille man is also better in possession when compared to Partey. United find themselves in a similar scenario as they contemplate the exit of Casemiro after his average season.

The Brazilian has looked past his peak over the last 12 months and there is said to be interest from the Saudi Pro League.

United could cash in on the experienced ace to pursue Onana as a replacement. The Belgian ace could be available for an affordable fee of £45 million with the Toffees in a bad financial situation.

Both clubs could be lucrative destinations for the 22-year-old star who is ‘really exciting‘ as per Roberto Martinez. Arsenal could have an extra edge, having qualified for the Champions League.