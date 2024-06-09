Arsenal urged to sign Rashford to ‘destroy opposition’

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has urged the Gunners to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford this summer to ‘destroy opposition’ next season.

It is an open secret that the North London club are keen on reinforcing their frontline by signing a new forward in the upcoming window. A plethora of attackers have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over the last few weeks with Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak being among them.

However, during a recent interview(via Manchester Evening News), Sagna said that he would love to see his former club signing Rashford from Man Utd this summer.

The ex-defender further claimed that Rashford is blistering quick and his addition to an ‘extremely talented’ Arsenal squad would be a ‘frightening prospect’ so together they would ‘destroy opposition’.

Sagna said:

“I would love to see Marcus Rashford at Arsenal. I think if you added Rashford to Arsenal’s attack, with the pace that he has, Arsenal would destroy the opposition. Adding Rashford to an extremely talented squad would be a frightening prospect for Arsenal’s rivals. Rashford is so quick.”

Rashford to Arsenal

The Frenchman was asked whether Arsenal should look for other options following Rashford’s recent dip in form, but he said that some personal issues might be the reason behind his recent struggles. So, Arsenal shouldn’t think much about that and should sign him as he is a ‘fantastic player’.

Sagna said:

“I think Rashford has had some personal issues; his mum spoke out about it. There is no doubt though that Marcus Rashford is a fantastic player.”

It has been suggested that Man Utd are ready to listen to offers for the majority of their star and could sell Rashford if they receive a lucrative proposal. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him.

Although Rashford endured a disappointing campaign last term, he is a highly talented player and has the tendency to score crucial goals in big matches. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal should they secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.