Man Utd expected to make improved bid for Joao Neves



According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal and Manchester United are expected to make improved offers for Joao Neves after Benfica rejected their opening £51m bids.

The 19-year-old is one of the best young midfielders in world football and he was brilliant in his first full season at Benfica. Neves established himself as a regular starter from the no.6 role and he could pursue a bigger challenge this summer.

As per A Bola, Benfica have already rejected £51 million bids from Man United and Arsenal for the highly-rated midfielder. Benfica are currently holding out for the player’s £102 million release clause, but there is an acceptance from the Portuguese club’s side that no suitors would be willing to meet their current transfer valuation.

Arsenal are in the market for another midfielder with Thomas Partey tipped to leave and Neves has emerged as a prime target for the North Londoners this summer.

However, the report suggests that Man Utd are also showing a serious interest as they look to improve their squad, and the duo are expected to return with fresh proposals for Neves soon.

Huge talent

Neves has developed into a quality defensive midfielder at just 19 years of age. In the recent campaign, he had a pass completion rate of 90%. He won 6 duels and 2 tackles per league appearance alongside 6.4 recoveries. There are no surprises that he is attracting a lot of interest and Benfica could be compelled to sell for less than his release clause.

In his season review last month, Benfica president Rui Costa said that the Portuguese teams need player sales to stay afloat and avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions. This is a clear indication that the club could consider a big-money departure. Antonio Silva and Neves are their best young talents and the latter could be on the move this summer.

United seem to be preparing an improved proposal for the wonderkid and they will be hoping to secure an agreement for £70-80 million, as per the report. Benfica could accept such an offer with staggered payments. With Arsenal also in the hunt, United won’t have it easy in the race and need to step up negotiations to beat the Gunners to a transfer deal.