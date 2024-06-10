Man Utd ‘most interested’ in signing Milos Kerkez

Manchester United are reportedly ‘most interested’ in signing Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After joining the Red Devils from Feyenoord back in 2022, Tyrell Malacia enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League but, he couldn’t feature due to a serious knee problem last season.

Luke Shaw also couldn’t serve the club properly last season due to his injury issues, therefore, Erik ten Hag was left without a specialist left-back for the majority of the campaign.

So, Man Utd are reportedly planning to reinforce their defence by signing a new young left-back ahead of next season. A few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Miguel Gutierrez being mentioned as a potential target but Kerkez is now emerging as a serious option.

Speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel, Romano has reported that Man Utd are the ‘most interested’ club in signing the Bournemouth star and they could make a concrete approach this summer.

Kerkez to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that the Hungarian would be open to joining the Red Devils if they formalise their interest but Bournemouth won’t allow their star man to leave easily as they are keen on keeping hold of him for one more season.

The 20-year-old joined the Cherries from AZ Alkmaar last summer and upon moving to Vitality Stadium, the youngster displayed promising performances last term.

So, it seems having been impressed by Kerkez’s performances, United have registered their interest in signing him. The youngster, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, signed a long-term contract with Bournemouth so Andoni Iraola’s side are expected to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Man Utd’s summer budget is reportedly restricted due to FFP regulations, therefore, it remains to be seen how much they are preparing to spend to sign the Hungary international.

Kerkez is quick, strong, likes to go forward and is also efficient in defensive contributions. The Bournemouth star is a determined character and possesses high potential so he could be an excellent acquisition for United if they eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.