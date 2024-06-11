Arsenal and Liverpool vying to sign Justin Bijlow



According to De Telegraaf, Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow this summer.

The 26-year-old had an injury-plagued 2023/24 campaign with Feyenoord, but he still made 24 appearances in all competitions, keeping 9 clean sheets in the process.

The Dutchman recently opened the door for a new challenge abroad and De Telegraaf claim that he is expected to move to the Premier League during the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing the Netherlands international, as per the report. The Premier League giants consider the Dutchman as an ideal second-choice goalkeeper, who could improve further.

Quality shot-stopper

Arsenal and Liverpool could both be in the transfer market for a back-up goalkeeper this summer.

The Gunners are currently uncertain over the future of Aaron Ramsdale, who could opt for a new challenge elsewhere, having lost his starting role to David Raya. Raya joined the club on loan from Brentford last summer with a buy clause which will be triggered soon.

Liverpool could face a similar situation with Caiomhin Kelleher likely to seek regular playing time in the prime of his career. The 25-year-old has played as a deputy to Alisson over the years, but he has hinted that he wants to become a permanent no.1 in future.

Bijlow would be a quality replacement for either of them. The Dutchman has proved his credentials during his time at Feyenoord. In the recent campaign, he was superb with his distribution, completing 87% of his passes with almost 6 long balls per game.

The Dutchman saved 67% of his shots with 10 recoveries. His attributes would suit the playing style of both teams. Injuries have been an issue for him over the course of his career, but he has been a consistent performer when fit and available for selection.

There are no surprises that Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on him. Bijlow recently said that he is flattered to be linked with both teams, but it remains to be seen whether he will accept a reduced role during the prime phase of his goalkeeping career.