Man Utd launching move to sign Youssouf Fofana



According to French outlet Le 10 Sport, Manchester United are launching a move to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

The Red Devils are in the transfer market for a new defensive midfielder and it appears they are considering an approach for Fofana. Le 10 Sport claim that the Frenchman is prepared to take a step forward in his career and he has an affection for the Premier League.

This has put Man United in the front seat to sign him ahead of Juventus and AC Milan. Erik ten Hag’s side are strongly positioned to secure his services. Fofana has made the decision to move on from Monaco where his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Top-class

Fofana is a hard-working defensive midfielder who has impressed with his supreme work rate and ball recoveries. United may see him as a potential successor to Casemiro, who regressed during his 2nd season at the club.

The Brazilian star looked a shadow of himself and he was prone to losing possession. It is unclear whether the hierarchy will sell him, but they may want to add competition for places with the signing of Fofana from Monaco this summer.

Sofyan Amrabat was signed on loan at the start of last season to compete with Casemiro, but the Moroccan ace failed to live up to the expectations. He struggled to adapt to the league’s intensity and only found his feet in the final 4 weeks.

There is a buy clause in the midfielder’s contract but as thing stand, he is likely to return to his parent club Fiorentina next month. United could consider spending the fee on a younger player in Fofana, who has strong defensive attributes.

Apart from his recovery pace, Fofana does not shy away from making crunch tackles. He is also good in getting out of tight spaces with his dribbling skills. He could be signed for a bargain fee of £26 million when the transfer window reopens.