Man Utd very serious about signing Leny Yoro



According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United are ‘very serious’ about signing Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer.

The Red Devils are on the search for a new centre-back with Raphael Varane expected to leave on a free transfer. The Frenchman’s current contract expires at the end of June and he has already confirmed his departure.

AS now report that Yoro is a top target for Man United and they are already in discussions. The Mancunian giants are very serious about signing him, and they have made an offer very close to the £51 million asking price.

On the contrary, Madrid are reluctant to pay more than £34 million for the youngster, but AS claim that Yoro is determined to join them. With his contract expiring in June 2025, the youngster is prepared to sign for them on a free transfer next summer, suppose Lille are unable to finalise a transfer agreement.

Big problem

Yoro is one of the most sought-after young defenders in European football. He had a fantastic full season with Lille and now appears keen on pursuing a bigger challenge. United are currently in the race to sign him and they consider the youngster as a unique market opportunity, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The 18-year-old has shown plenty of maturity at such a young age. He completed 92% of his passes in the French top-flight last season. Yoro was also brilliant with his recoveries and ability to clear his lines. His progress at Lille has been compared to Varane’s during his formative years with Ligue 1 outfit Lens.

Varane went on to join Madrid where he was a world-class performer for a decade before his move to Old Trafford. Madrid are aiming to do something similar with Yoro, but don’t want to pay over the odds. United seem prepared to meet the price tag, but they face a big problem as they need to convince the wonderkid.

Yoro clearly has his sights on representing Los Blancos, but United should still remain optimistic of prising him away. They could reward him with a bumper contract and a consistent starting position. The new management at United can make a statement by convincing Yoro into choosing them over Madrid.