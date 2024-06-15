Liverpool ‘activity pursuing’ deal to sign Yoro this summer

Liverpool are ‘actively pursuing’ a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro this summer, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene after displaying impressive performances in Ligue 1 last term. It has been suggested that the youngster is a generational talent and he has been compared with Raphael Varane.

With the Frenchman’s current contract set to expire at the end of next season, speculation surrounding his future has been growing in recent times.

Writing in The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Liverpool are very interested in Yoro and are ‘ pushing hard’ to get this deal done in this transfer window.

It has been suggested that Lille want a fee of around £42m to sell their academy graduate so Liverpool will have to splash a sizable amount of money to secure his signature.

However, Ornstein states that Man Utd are also keen on signing him and additionally, Real Madrid are into the fray to lure the defender to the newly renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Yoro to Liverpool

Yoro is said to be favouring a move to Los Blancos so the Spanish giants are currently ‘favourites’ to purchase the Frenchman ahead of next season.

With Joel Matip set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this month, Liverpool are reportedly prioritising signing a new defender to replace the Cameroonian.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to Anfield with Goncalo Inacio, Willian Pacho and Levi Colwill being among them, but it seems the Lille star is their primary target.

Yoro, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, excellent in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, is efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

So, his addition would definitely strengthen the Reds’ backline and, moving to Anfield will help him develop under Virgil van Dijk’s tutelage. However, it is going to be extremely difficult for Liverpool to beat Real Madrid in this race should Carlo Ancelotti’s side eventually push forward with a deal to sign the youngster in this transfer window.