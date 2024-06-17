Liverpool make contact to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Napoli over a deal to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After moving to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium back in 2022, the 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Italian top-flight, helping his side win the Scudetto.

However, the forward couldn’t manage to replicate the same performance last season but still displayed his qualities at times, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in 34 league appearances.

Kvaratskhelia has established himself as a talismanic figure for Napoli in a very short time, however, the player’s agent and father have recently revealed that the youngster doesn’t want to stay at Napoli following their turbulent season last term.

Now, it seems Liverpool are looking to sign the highly talented Georgian by taking advantage of his current situation as reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has stated that Liverpool have already opened talks with the Azzurri to learn about the details of signing him this summer.

Kvaratskhelia to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that Liverpool are in the market for a new forward amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of Luis Diaz.

However, Bailey says that Napoli have made it clear that they won’t allow the Georgian’s departure this summer so Reds are unlikely to push forward with a deal to sign Kvaratskhelia unless the Azzurri change their stance.

It has also been mentioned that apart from Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have also expressed their interest in signing him.

Kvaratskhelia, valued at around £68m by Transfermarkt, has a contract until 2027 with Napoli, therefore Liverpool will have to splash a huge fee to lure the forward to Anfield this summer.

Kvaratskhelia likes to play in the left flank so he would be an ideal option to replace Diaz should they cash-in on him this summer. The Napoli star is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to link-up the play and also can create chances for fellow attackers.

The 23-year-old is already a top-class player and is yet to reach his peak so signing a player of his qualities at this age would be a great coup for Liverpool should they secure his signature.

However, it seems unlikely that Liverpool will be able to sign the forward in this transfer window to reinforce their attacking department.