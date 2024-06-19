Tottenham & Arsenal eye swoop to sign Semih Kilicsoy

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Besiktas starlet Semih Kilicsoy, as per the Turkish outlet Sabah.

The 18-year-old ranked through the Turkish giants’ youth system before making his senior debut last year. The youngster was a regular member of Besiktas’ first-team squad last season and displayed an impressive performance, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 23 league appearances.

After showcasing his qualities in club football, he has been selected to play for the Turkish national team in the ongoing European Championship. Turkey were in action against Georgia yesterday and came away victorious but Kilicsoy remained an unused substitute.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of Sabah, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Kilicsoy and they have sent scouts to watch the youngster in action closely in the European Championship before making a potential swoop this summer.

The forward is reportedly valued at around £21m by Besiktas so Spurs can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price should they formalise their interest.

Battle

However, the report states that Arsenal are also plotting a swoop for him and additionally, Manchester City are also monitoring his development in recent times.

Tottenham are said to be looking to sign a new striker in this transfer window, it initially looked like they would be willing to sign an experienced player but it seems they are also exploring youngsters.

On the other hand, Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing a new forward as well and have been linked with numerous names in recent times, but Kilicsoy is now emerging as a serious option.

The Besiktas star is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if either club purchase him.

However, Kilicsoy is still very young and is expected to take time to settle down in the Premier League so he is highly unlikely to be able to help Arsenal or Tottenham achieve their objectives next season should he joins either club this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Gunners or the Lilywhites eventually opt to sign the forward in this transfer window.