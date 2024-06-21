Liverpool & Arsenal interested in signing Youssouf Fofana

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana this summer, as per Caught Offside.

Despite revamping the engine room last summer, the Reds are seemingly looking to sign a new midfielder ahead of next season as they have been linked with a few names over the last few weeks.

Ederson, Teun Koopmeiners and Bruno Guimaraes have all been mentioned as potential options, but it seems Fofana is on their radar as well.

The Frenchman has entered the final year of his current contract but hasn’t signed an extension with Monaco yet so it has been reported that Monaco are ready to cash-in on him this summer in fear of losing him for free next year.

According to the report by Caught Offside, Liverpool are looking to sign the 25-year-old by taking advantage of his current situation and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

Battle

However, the report states that Arsenal are also plotting a swoop for him and Manchester United previously expressed their interest in signing him so the Merseyside club are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

The Gunners are said to be exploring the market to sign a new midfielder in this transfer window. They have been linked with numerous names but it isn’t clear yet who is their primary option, however, it looks like Fofana is on Mikel Arteta’s shortlist.

Fofana can play in the deep-lying playmaker position but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can shield the ball extremely well, has the ability to play progressive passes and also is efficient in defensive contributions.

It has been reported that Fofana could be available for a fee of around £20m so signing a player of his qualities for the reported fee would be a bargain deal for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure the Frenchman’s signature in this transfer window to reinforce their engine room.