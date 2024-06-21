Man Utd ‘hold talks’ to sign Matheus Cunha this summer

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha this summer, as per Caught Offside.

The 25-year-old joined the West Midlands club on an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid at the beginning of last year before the move became permanent last summer.

Following his permanent switch to the Molineux Stadium, the Brazilian enjoyed an impressive campaign last term, scoring 12 goals and registering seven assists in 32 Premier League appearances.

So, it appears having been impressed by his displays last term, Man Utd have expressed their intentions to purchase him ahead of next campaign.

Caught Offside states that the Red Devils have already opened ‘talks’ with the player’s representatives to learn about the details of signing him.

Cunha to Man Utd

The report further claims that Wolves value their star man at around £63m so the record Premier League champions will have to splash a huge fee to lure him to Old Trafford.

Caught Offside reports that Arsenal are also interested in signing him, but it looks like Man Utd have already started making the moves to get the deal done this summer.

It has been reported that Man Utd are planning to sign a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund next season. It initially looked like Benjamin Sesko was one of their targets but following his decision to remain at RB Leipzig, Joshua Zirkzee has heavily been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times. However, it appears Cunha is on their radar as well.

The South American’s strong running ability and his willingness to work hard without possession are the biggest assets of his game. In addition, he is technically sound and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.

Cunha is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be extremely difficult for United to get any potential deal done for him should Wolves stay firm on their valuation as it has been reported that the Red Devils’ transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations.