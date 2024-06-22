Tottenham in battle with Man Utd to sign Morten Hjulmand

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to go head-to-head with Manchester United over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou wants to build a squad that can challenge for big prizes in future so he is said to be looking to revamp the squad in this transfer window.

The Lilywhites are reportedly interested in signing a new centre-back and striker but purchasing a new midfielder to reinforce the engine room is on their wish-list as well.

They have been linked with a few names over the last few weeks with Conor Gallagher initially looking like their primary target but it seems they are also interested in Hjulmand.

Now, writing on X, Jacobs has reported that Spurs have registered their interest in signing the Dane and has been keeping a close eye on his performances before making a potential swoop this summer.

However, the journalist says that Sporting don’t want to let their star man leave and he will only be allowed to leave if his £68m release clause is triggered by his potential suitors.

Jacobs also states that Tottenham aren’t the only team eyeing a swoop for Hjulmand as Man Utd have also expressed their interest in signing him and additionally, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on him in recent times.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to sign a new deep-lying playmaker this summer as Casemiro is said to be on his way out of the club.

Joao Neves, Amadou Onana and Youssouf Fofana have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks with Hjulmand on their radar as well.

Hjulmand is a dynamic midfielder and he showcased his long-range shooting ability when he scored an excellent goal for Denmark against England in the European Championship yesterday.

The 25-year-old could be an excellent signing for Tottenham or Man Utd if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be extremely difficult for the Red Devils or the North London club to get the deal done should the Portuguese giants stay firm on their inflated valuation.