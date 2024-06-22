Man Utd make contact with Lille for Leny Yoro



According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United have made initial contact with French club Lille over signing defender Leny Yoro this summer.

Man United are currently on the search for a new central defender. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has been the prime target for the hierarchy, but they have yet to find an agreement with the Toffees. The Merseyside outfit are currently demanding £70 million for the centre-back while United are reluctant to pay over £43 million.

Sheth now claims that the Red Devils have made initial contact with Lille over Yoro. He is one of the many alternatives being considered by the club amid Everton’s refusal to lower their asking price for Branthwaite.

Huge talent

United are currently focused on signing emerging talents over established big-name stars. They have been determined to strike an agreement with Everton for Branthwaite, but the Toffees have refused to compensate despite their financial woes.

If there is no breakthrough in negotiations in the coming days, United could swiftly turn their focus to Yoro, who is one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe. The 18-year-old recently had a brilliant breakthrough season with Lille.

The teenager was exceptional with his distribution and completed 92% of his passes in Ligue 1. He also won 65% of his aerial duels, managing almost 4 recoveries and 3 clearances per appearance for Lille in the French top-flight.

Lille are prepared to sell him for around £42 million. Yoro’s current contract expires at the end of next season, but he would still represent a bargain, considering the maturity at his age and the potential to become an elite star.

United won’t be alone in the pursuit of the talented wonderkid with Liverpool and Real Madrid among his admirers. United seem most prepared to pay the fee and could lure him with the guarantee of regular first-team football.

With Raphael Varane on his way out on a free transfer next month, Yoro could be assured a starting role by manager Erik ten Hag, who is no stranger to playing emerging talents in his defence, having done so at Ajax regularly.