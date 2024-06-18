Man Utd keen on signing Liverpool target Leny Yoro

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool target and LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After deciding to continue with Erik ten Hag as the manager, the Red Devils have seemingly started accelerating their efforts to reinforce the squad ahead of next season.

It appears Man Utd are prioritising strengthening their defensive department following Raphael Varane’s departure as they have already been in talks with Everton to sign Jarrad Branthwaite after agreeing on personal terms with him.

However, writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Branthwaite isn’t the only option on United’s radar as they are planning to sign more than one centre-back and are also keen on purchasing Yoro.

The journalist further claims that Yoro is highly likely to leave Lille this summer so the Red Devils could manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.

Battle

However, the transfer insider says Liverpool are also keen on signing him, therefore, Ten Hag’s side are going to face tough competition from their arch-rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Jones also states that Yoro is on Real Madrid’s radar as well but they aren’t advancing in a deal to sign him at the moment. Therefore, Man Utd or Liverpool could manage to purchase him this summer.

Lille are reportedly ready to let their academy graduate leave the club as he is set to enter the final year of his current contract but they want a fee of around £42m.

Liverpool are said to be keen on signing a new defender as a potential replacement for Joel Matip – who is set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this month.

Yoro, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, excellent in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

He is deemed one of the best young defenders in the world at the moment and signing a player of his qualities would be a great coup for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure the Frenchman’s signature in this transfer window to reinforce their backline.