Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle for Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida

Arsenal have identified Lutsharel Geertruida as a new summer transfer target but they face a battle with Liverpool to land the Feyenoord right-back, according to Spanish outlet, Fichajes.

The 23-year-old came through Feyenoord’s famous Varkenoord academy and has since established himself as an undisputed starter in the team, since making his debut in 2017.

According to Fichajes, the race for the Netherland International has intensified with Arsenal indicating their interest in signing him this summer. However, the Premier League giants face competition as Liverpool are also showing a keen interest in Geertruida, while Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also in the running.

The report adds that Geertruida suits perfectly into Mikel Arteta’s plans next season and Arsenal are ready to make a bid for the Dutch fullback as they look to trump their rivals for his signature.

Liverpool also hold significant interest in the 23-year-old as Arne Slot looks to reunite with the ten-cap Netherlands international. The Reds are looking to sign the defender to bolster their defence and provide tactical flexibility to the new head coach, as per the report.

Geertruida’s contract at De Kuip will expire next summer with an estimated £32m price tag, according to the report.

Liverpool and Arsenal battle for Geertruida

The fullback was a pivotal member of Arne Slot’s side that only finished behind Eredivisie winners, PSV Eindhoven, providing 13 goal contributions in 34 matches for De Club aan de Maas.

He was also part of the Feyenoord side that trumped Ajax to the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 season while also winning the KNVB Cup in the recently concluded season.

Joining a high-flying Arsenal side that are leaning closer and closer to the Premier League title would be a solid option, as he would provide defensive solidity and attacking outputs for Arteta’s squad.

Liverpool on the other hand are also a viable option and reuniting with his former coach, Slot could hand the Reds a slight advantage in securing the services of the fullback.

Geertruida could prove to be a shrewd signing for either club if he joins and his £32m valuation would prove to be a bargain should either club swoop for him.