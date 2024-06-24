Arsenal and Liverpool interested in signing £42m Joshua Kimmich

According to a report by Florian Plettenberg and Kerry Hau in Sky Sports Deutschland, Joshua Kimmich could be set to leave Bayern Munich this summer with Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for his signature.

Kimmich’s contract expires in 2025 and he has no intention to sign an extension. Bayern are now open to cashing-in on the German international while they can still command a decent fee.

According to transfermarkt, Kimmich is valued at £42 million (€50 million), although his contractual situation could facilitate a cut-price deal.

The report claims that Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in a move for Kimmich. However, they face stiff competition as Man City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in the running for his signature.

Where could Kimmich fit in at a Premier League giant?

Kimmich is currently being deployed at right-back for die Mannschaft by Julian Nagelsmann at the European Championships, with hosts Germany having reached the round of 16, set to be in action next at Westfalenstadion on Saturday night.

This is a role Kimmich has become increasingly accustom to filling, having also been deployed there 16 times by Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich last season, compared to 26 appearances in his favoured central-midfield spot.

This versatility may make him an appetising prospect for Mikel Arteta, essentially deploying Kimmich in the Oleksandr Zinchenko-role, but from the opposite side, while the German could also be a perfect addition to Arsenal’s midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

It’s difficult to know what to expect from Liverpool this summer, with Arne Slot now in charge, but the Reds will surely be looking to bolster their midfield options, giving the complete overhaul that occurred 12 months ago.

For Manchester City, they do of course have Rodri, but Pep Guardiola may still be in the market for another midfielder, given that Mateo Kovačić has been serviceable at best, while neither Matheus Nunes nor Kalvin Phillips have done very much in Sky Blue.

Is Kimmich likely to be on the move this summer?

If Kimmich is not going to sign a new contract in Bavaria, then Bayern Munich will surely look to cash in this summer, as they very rarely lose key players on free transfers, with Niklas Süle and David Alaba the most high-profile players to depart on a Bosman in the last decade and beyond.

The Bundesliga side would still demand a decent fee, but the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have the financial means to get a deal agreed if Kimmich is open to moving to England this summer.