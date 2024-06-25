Man Utd could hijack Chelsea’s move to sign Aaron Anselmino

Manchester United could reportedly hijack Chelsea’s move to sign Boca Juniors star Aaron Anselmino this summer, as per TyC Sports.

Having struggled with their leaky-defence last season, the Red Devils are planning to revamp their ageing backline in this transfer window. They have reportedly prioritised signing Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton but have been struggling to reach an agreement with the Merseyside club despite agreeing on personal terms with the player.

So, it seems Man Utd have started exploring alternative options in-case they couldn’t manage to lure the Englishman to Old Trafford with Anselmino emerging as a serious option.

Erik ten Hag’s side have reportedly been keeping a close eye on the player’s development in recent times, however, Chelsea have also joined the race to sign the Argentinian and have already submitted a formal proposal worth around £14m.

However, TyC Sports has reported that although Chelsea have accelerated their efforts to sign him, Man Utd haven’t given up on their hopes of securing his signature.

Battle

The report further claims that Boca Juniors believe Man Utd could submit a formal proposal soon to hijack Chelsea’s deal. Additionally, the report states that although the defender has a £21m release clause in his current contract, the South American giants would be open to accepting Chelsea’s offer should the Red Devils don’t come up with a proposal.

Anselmino is a technically gifted defender and is extremely comfortable playing out from the back. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class centre-back in future.

So, he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Chelsea with a view to the long-term future if either club purchase him. However, the youngster has struggled with his injury problems in recent times and he doesn’t have much experience in senior football yet.

So, the Premier League clubs will have to be very careful about his fitness issues before getting any potential deal done for him. In addition, considering he doesn’t have much experience in senior football, he won’t be able to help Chelsea or Man Utd next season if he joins either club this summer.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether the record Premier League champions eventually come up with a proposal to hijack Chelsea’s deal to sign Anselmino over the coming days.