Man Utd enter Paulo Dybala race after ten Hag request



According to Il Messaggero (via Tuttomercatoweb), Manchester United could make an approach to sign Roma attacker Paulo Dybala under the recommendation of manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are likely to bolster their attacking department in the coming weeks. A new striker appears a prime target for the manager, but they could also sign another versatile forward to add more quality in their ranks.

Il Messaggero claim that Dybala is back on Man United’s radar. The Argentine was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer of 2019 and he has re-emerged as a target for the club after a specific request from ten Hag.

The 31-year-old’s present contract concludes in June 2025 and no talks have been held over an extension. He currently has a foreign release clause of £10 million which could be a reason behind the Red Devils’ interest.

Possible deal

Dybala has been on the radar of Premier League clubs for some period of time. He has also been a long-term target for the Red Devils and ten Hag now appears keen on securing his signature from the Giallorossi.

The 2022 World Cup winner has been a consistent contributor in the final third over the years. Last season, he was fantastic again for Roma with 16 goals scored and another 10 assists from 39 appearances.

The attacker missed around 20% of the campaign with minor injuries, but he was still impressive when on the field. With the low price tag involved, he could be considered as a bargain signing for United.

Dybala has the ability to play up front in a two-striker partnership. He is likewise effective from the no.10 position and can also operate from the right wing. His versatility would be a huge plus for any elite club.

Ten Hag has preferred to work with squads with experienced stars around emerging players. Dybala would be a top-notch signing and he could be assured a regular role with his ability to play in multiple attacking positions.