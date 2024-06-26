Liverpool join Man Utd in the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee this summer, as per Caught Offside.

Despite mounting a title charge last season, the Reds eventually had to settle for a third-place finish in the Premier League. It has been reported that their attackers’ lack of cutting edge in front of the goal was the main issue that stopped them from winning the league.

Therefore, it seems the Merseyside club are willing to sign a new striker in this transfer window with Zirkzee emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by Caught Offside, Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot appreciates the Dutchman so Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

The forward reportedly has a £34m release clause in his current contract so Liverpool can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price should they make a concrete approach this summer.

Battle

However, the report claims that Man Utd are keen on signing Zirkzee and have already started negotiations with the player’s representatives to agree on personal terms.

In addition, AC Milan are also interested in signing him so the Merseyside club will have to overcome stiff competition from their rivals to get any potential deal done for him.

However, Caught Offside states that Liverpool are ready to pounce should the Red Devils eventually fail to agree on personal terms with the Netherlands international.

Zirkzee enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, however, there are different opinions on whether he possesses the necessary qualities to flourish in the Premier League.

He is technically sound and likes to play as a striker but has the ability to play on the flank as well. He can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is also excellent at linking up the play.

So, he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him. However, it seems the Red Devils are way in front of the Merseyside club in this race, therefore, it is going to be difficult for Arne Slot’s side to get any potential deal done for the striker by beating Erik ten Hag’s side.