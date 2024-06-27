Arsenal join Tottenham in the race to sign Calafiori

Arsenal have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Bologna ace Riccardo Calafiori, as per TuttoSport.

After securing European football next season, the Lilywhites are reportedly looking to add depth in their backline this summer to achieve success in all competitions next season.

They currently have Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Micky van de Ven as the centre-back options. However, Ange Postecoglou is reportedly planning to sign a new left-footed defender to support Van de Ven next season. A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Calafiori now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by TuttoSport, Tottenham are interested in signing the Bologna star and they could make a swoop over the coming weeks. However, the report says that Arsenal have now joined the race as they are also keen on signing him.

The Italian outlet states that Bologna don’t want to let their star man leave but they could change their stance should they receive a lucrative proposal from the defender’s potential suitors.

Battle

The Rossoblu could reportedly cash-in on Calafiori if they receive an offer of at least £21m, but the fee could increase if he displays promising performances in the Euro 2024 so Arsenal or Tottenham can manage to secure his signature for a reasonable fee this summer.

However, TuttoSport claims that Juventus have also expressed their interest in signing him as Bologna’s former manager – who has become the Bianconeri’s new boss – is willing to reunite with his former colleague at the Allianz Stadium.

However, the Old Lady of Turin don’t have the financial strength to match Bologna’s asking price, therefore, Arsenal or Tottenham could manage to beat the Serie A giants in this race.

Calafiori, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is an excellent player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future. He can play in the centre-back position as well as in the left-back role. He is quick, strong, excellent in the air, can play out from the back and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

So, he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Calafiori should the North London giants go head-to-head with each other over this deal in this transfer window.