Arsenal and Liverpool can sign Kimmich for £25m



Arsenal and Liverpool have the chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich on a cut-price deal this summer.

The Germany international has been a mainstay for the Bavarian giants for several seasons, but he has decided to move on with the lack of contract talks.

Bayern are open to selling him for a suitable offer and Florian Plettenberg recently confirmed that the midfielder is prepared to join Arsenal or Liverpool.

It is now reported by BILD that Bayern are willing to sanction his sale for £25-34 million, considering his contract expires at the end of next season.

World-class

Kimmich has been a fantastic player for Bayern. He can comfortably play at right-back or in central midfield and has barely letdown with his performances.

Despite this, he seems on the verge of leaving the club. A decision has been made and Bayern could opt to sell him rather than losing him on a free next summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the player’s preferred destinations, but the big question mark is whether either of those teams will make a proposal to sign him.

The transfer fee should be easily affordable for the Premier League duo, but the main stumbling block could be his wages.

Kimmich presently earns £317,000 a week at Bayern. This would make him the highest earner at Arsenal and the 2nd highest at Liverpool behind Mohamed Salah.

It is unlikely that they would pay such wages and a transfer could be dependent on Kimmich accepting a reasonable reduction on his annual salary to join either of them.

Kimmich would be a superb signing, given he is one of the best passers in the Bundesliga. He completed an impressive 91% of his passes last season with 5 ball recoveries.

He is definitely a ‘world-class‘ player as described by Julian Nagelsmann. Despite being 29, he could have another 5 years in his prime, based on his overall quality.