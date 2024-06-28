Man Utd remain keen on signing Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt this summer, as per the German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are reportedly prioritising revamping their backline ahead of next season having endured a dire campaign last term. They have already let Raphael Varane leave, while Victor Lindelof has been linked with a move away from the club.

It has been reported that United could look to sign more than one centre-back in this transfer window and have been linked with a plethora of names in recent weeks.

They have seemingly identified Jarrad Branthwaite as the primary target so they have started making moves to sign him. However, Man Utd have been struggling to find an agreement with Everton over this deal despite agreeing on personal terms with him.

In addition, Leny Yoro has been mentioned as a serious target for Erik ten Hag’s side but the Frenchman is reportedly keen on joining Real Madrid.

De Ligt to Man Utd

OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo was also an option for the Red Devils but UEFA have banned United from signing him due to the same ownership issues. So, it seems Man Utd have been forced to go deep into their shortlist to sign a new defender with De Ligt emerging as a key target.

Writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that Man Utd are interested in signing the Netherlands international and have already discussed internally about making a potential swoop for him.

The journalist further claims that Ten Hag is a ‘great admirer’ of the defender so United could look to sign him ahead of next season. Plettenberg also states that Bayern Munich are ready to let the Dutchman leave for a fee of around £42m so Man Utd will have to spend a sizeable amount of money for him.

Plettenberg wrote:

De Ligt showed promise during his time at Ajax under Ten Hag but after leaving the Johan Cruyff Stadium, he hasn’t been able to reach his full potential yet.

Therefore, the pair would be hoping to reunite at Old Trafford this summer and Ten Hag would be backing himself to bring the best out of the Bayern Munich star.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually decide to sign De Ligt in this transfer window to reinforce their backline.