Liverpool interested in signing Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, as per La Gazette du Fennec.

The 23-year-old joined the West Midlands club from Angers on an initial loan deal back in 2020 before the deal became permanent in the following year.

Upon moving to the Molineux Stadium, the defender initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings but he enjoyed a promising campaign last term, helping his side finish in midtable.

According to the report by La Gazette du Fennec, Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on his development over the last few years and they could now opt to make a concrete approach to sign him this summer.

The report further claims that Ait-Nouri could leave Wolves ahead of next season and Gary O’Neil’s side could demand a fee of around £38m to let their star man leave. So, the Merseyside club will have to splash a sizable amount of money to lure him to Anfield this summer.

Ait-Nouri to Liverpool

The player’s agent, Jorge Mendes reportedly has an excellent relationship with Michael Edwards and that could help Liverpool get this deal done. However, La Gazette du Fennec states that Chelsea and Manchester City are also plotting a swoop for him so Arne Slot’s side are set to face tough competition from their rivals over this deal.

Ait-Nouri is comfortable playing in the left-back position as well as in the left-wing-back role. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to link-up the play, is efficient in defensive contributions and also can deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas.

Having struggled with their issues in the left-back position last season, it would be the right decision to purchase a new left-back this summer and the Wolves star would be a great acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can manage to secure his signature should he eventually leaves Molineux Stadium in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, after finishing third in Jurgen Klopp’s final season, it is going to be interesting to see how Liverpool perform under Slot next campaign.