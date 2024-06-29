Man Utd urged to seal surprise deal to sign Alexander-Arnold

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has urged his former club to sign Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After coming through the Reds’ youth system, the 25-year-old made his senior debut back in 2016 before establishing himself as one of the best players of the club in Jurgen Klopp’s era.

The defender enjoyed great success with the German boss over the last few years, winning every possible tournament. However, Klopp has decided to leave the club and the Merseyside club will begin a new era under Arne Slot.

Now, Yorke has stated(via TEAMtalk) that Liverpool will be in transition under Slot and if the Reds fail to showcase their best over the coming times then Alexander-Arnold could become unhappy at Anfield.

The former striker says that if this were to happen then Man Utd should do ‘everything’ possible to lure the Englishman to Old Trafford. Yorke also mentions that obviously, the two clubs are bitter rivals and a deal might be tough to do but Man Utd should take advantage of an opportunity like that if it arises.

Alexander-Arnold to Man Utd

Yorke said:

“I’m not sure Trent Alexander-Arnold would want to leave Liverpool as it’s his boyhood club, but Liverpool will be under transition now Jurgen Klopp has left. Maybe, Alexander-Arnold can evolve as a midfielder under Slot. This could be another opportunity where, if Liverpool don’t perform under Slot and Alexander-Arnold becomes unhappy, Man Utd should do everything they can to sign him. Alexander-Arnold may have a similar opportunity which Man Utd should pounce on. Obviously, there is history between the clubs and Alexander-Arnold will know that as an Englishman, but it can be an opportunity to look out for.”

The Liverpool star is a top-class player and would certainly bolster Man Utd’s squad if he were to join. But, Alexander-Arnold was born and brought up in Liverpool and is a fan of the club so it is highly unlikely that he would entertain a move to Old Trafford even if he decides to leave his boyhood club anytime soon.

In addition, the INEOS-led Man Utd have changed their transfer strategy as they don’t want to spend big to sign big stars anymore. They are seemingly aiming to sign youngsters and develop them into world-class players. So, they may also decide not to pursue a move for the Liverpool star if an opportunity comes up.