Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has spoken with Joshua Zirkzee



According to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has held talks with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils are in the transfer market for a young striker and they have earmarked Zirkzee as their primary choice. Di Marzio has now revealed that the Dutchman is one of the most important targets for ten Hag.

The 54-year-old has also held talks with the former Bayern man regarding a move to Man United. AC Milan are also in the pursuit of his services, but they face a major hurdle due to the huge commission for his agent.

Possible deal

United currently have Rasmus Hojlund as the regular number nine, but ten Hag may want a quality competitor in the ranks following the club’s decision to release Anthony Martial at the expiry of his contract.

Zirkzee would be a good candidate for the role after a solid campaign with Bologna where he scored 12 goals and registered 7 assists. The Dutchman played a key part for the Serie A outfit as they finished 5th.

The 23-year-old has the chance to play Champions League football with the Italian outfit, but United will be hoping to convince him over a transfer with a lucrative wage package and playing time guarantee.

Zirkzee may not be an assured starter for United, but he could be rotated regularly with Hojlund in the club’s frontline.

He is not necessarily strong in the air like Hojlund, but makes up for it with his ground skills. The Netherlands youth international is blessed with frightening pace and has the ability to dribble past defenders.

His anchor play is equally impressive and he has the knack for creating chances for his teammates. United seem willing to pay his £34 million release clause. The agent fee should not be a hurdle for them.

Zirkzee has an apparent desire to continue in Serie A amid interest from Milan. With no progress made by the Rossoneri in recent days, he could be tempted to accept the proposal from the Red Devils.