Man Utd expected to meet Joshua Zirkzee’s release clause



According to Sky Sport reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United are expected to meet the release clause of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Man United are currently exploring the transfer market for a new centre-forward and Zirkzee has been linked in recent days.

Sheth has now revealed that the Red Devils are expected to pay the release clause of the striker, but the final decision will rest on the Dutchman.

There remains strong interest from several other clubs in the 23-year-old, who accumulated 12 goals and 7 assists for his club last season.

Good potential

Zirkzee has been on the radar of top European clubs since his breakthrough at Bayern. He could not succeed at the German giants, but has built his reputation with Bologna.

The Dutchman managed 19 goal involvements in the recent campaign. Aside from this, he was brilliant with his ability to drift past opponents with his dribbling and raw pace.

Zirkzee has yet to become a consistent goalscorer, but he has the potential to become one under Erik ten Hag’s guidance.

Ten Hag has a good track record of grooming young talents and he showed it last season with the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho as mainstays in the XI.

Zirkzee may not be an assured starter for United, but he could be given a fair chance to compete for places with Rasmus Hojlund, who is likewise learning his trade at the age of 21.

United would potentially have two young strikers who could become prolific goalscorers in the long run.

It remains to be seen whether United can persuade him to join them amid interest from the likes of AC Milan. The Rossoneri could assure him a starting role with Olivier Giroud’s exit.

Both clubs are capable of paying his £34 million release clause, but a transfer could also depend on his agent Kia Joorabchian, who is understood to be eyeing a huge commission fee.