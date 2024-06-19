Man Utd enter talks with Joshua Zirkzee’s agent



According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have entered talks with the representative of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee over a summer transfer.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan over recent weeks, but there has been no verbal agreement in place due to the demands of agent Kia Joorabchian.

Plettenberg now reveals that Man United have started concrete talks with Joorabchian regarding Zirkzee and they have the opportunity to hijack the deal from Milan’s grasp.

The Red Devils are working on a verbal agreement with manager Erik ten Hag keen on signing the ex-Bayern man.

Quality striker

United spent big money to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. The Dane had a slow start to the Premier League season, but eventually found form at the turn of the year. He ended the campaign with 16 goals in all competitions.

Hojlund has the traits to become an elite marksman in the long-term, but the Red Devils may want another young striker with similar potential. Zirkzee would be a perfect candidate to compete for places with the Copenhagen graduate.

The 23-year-old has the attributes of a modern centre-forward. He is very mobile in the final 3rd of the pitch and likes to drop into deeper attacking positions to create chances. He is also fantastic with his dribbling and has a quick turn of pace.

Zirkzee has yet to find consistency in front of goal, but United could still pursue his signature, considering his low £34 million release clause. The main topic of concern could be the agent commission which is reportedly significant.

Joorabchian is eyeing a huge package of £12.6 million for the transfer. United are no strangers to paying high brokerage fees to agents, but it is left to be seen whether they meet the demands of the player’s representative.

A transfer could eventually depend on United paying a higher commission than Milan to Joorabchian.