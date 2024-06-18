Man Utd still keen on signing Jonathan David



According to Manchester World, Manchester United continue to remain interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Red Devils are searching for a new centre-forward after deciding to part ways with Anthony Martial. The Frenchman will end his 9-year association with the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee is a top target for Man United, but a deal seems complicated due to his representative. The £12.6 million agent fee on top of the £34 million release clause appears to be a stumbling block.

Manchester World claim that United have alternative targets in mind and hold a long-term interest in David.

Quality striker

United had a difficult 2023/24 campaign where they struggled in front of goal. Rasmus Hojlund was the highest scorer with only 16 goals. The Red Devils finished only 8th at the end of the Premier League season.

The lack of quality back-up for Hojlund was a concern with Martial’s injury spell. United need a reliable figure to compete for places and David could be a realistic choice for manager Erik ten Hag next term.

The Canadian star has the ability to play anywhere in attack, but he has developed into an out-of-out striker at Lille. He scored an impressive 26 goals and registered another 9 assists in the recent campaign.

The 24-year-old also caught the eye with his quality distribution, chance creation and anchor play up front. He has the attributes to suit the playing style under United and could be purchased for a bargain deal.

Transfermarkt value him at £42 million, but United could land him for a significantly lesser fee with Lille in a weak position to negotiate. David has 1 year left on his contract and has decided to move on.

Lille president Oliver Letang has publicly confirmed the club’s stance to sell him which could work in United’s favour if there is no serious competition for his signature over the forthcoming days or weeks.