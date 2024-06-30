Arsenal in battle with Tottenham & Chelsea to sign Gray

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea over a deal to sign Leeds United star Archie Gray this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old has been attracting the attention of several big English clubs after displaying impressive performances for the Whites in the Championship last term.

He helped his side reach the Championship playoff final but eventually lost to Southampton in the final and as a result, Leeds couldn’t book their place in the Premier League next season.

Now, the Daily Mail has reported that Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Gray and they could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks. The report further claims that Leeds want at least £30m to let their academy graduate leave so the Gunners can secure his signature for an affordable price.

However, the Daily Mail states that Tottenham have also expressed their interest in signing him as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – who is likely to be sold ahead of next season, while Chelsea are also keen on purchasing him.

Battle

It is an open secret that Arsenal are willing to reinforce their engine room by purchasing a new midfielder this summer. Numerous names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over the last few weeks with most of them experienced players, but now youngsters like Gray are also emerging as a serious option.

On the other hand, Tottenham are also said to be keen on signing a new midfielder with Conor Gallagher heavily linked with a move over the last few months. But, they have now seemingly cooled their interest in him with Gray on their radar as well.

Chelsea are always in search of new talents in the market and have already started doing their business to strengthen their squad to turn their fortune next season. They have signed Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Guiu, while they are also in talks with Leicester City to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but it seems they could look to sign more than one midfielder this summer.

Gray is a technically gifted holding midfielder but can also play in the right-back position. He is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class player in future so he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham if any of those teams sign him this summer.