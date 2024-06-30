Liverpool approach Newcastle United to sign Anthony Gordon

Liverpool have held talks with Newcastle United over a potential deal to sign Anthony Gordon this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The four-cap England International enjoyed a productive campaign in his first season at St. James Park following his move from Everton last year. His 11 goals and 10 assists meant that the Englishman had reached double figures in goal contributions and his performances earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

Romano has now revealed that Liverpool ‘appreciate’ Gordon and have already begun talks with the Magpies over the past 48 hours. Newcastle are under pressure to raise funds in order to help meet Premier League PSR guidelines so they are reportedly open to selling Gordon at the right price.

However, no agreement on the transfer value has been reached yet and Romano adds that Liverpool will only ‘re-activate’ a possible deal for the 23-year-old if Newcastle drop their asking price.

Gordon’s contract with the Magpies runs until 2026 and has a £50m valuation according to Transfermarkt.

Liverpool gunning for Gordon

The Reds are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the coming season and one area they’re looking to reinforce is the attack.

The Reds scored 86 goals in the recently concluded season and new head coach, Arne Slot will be looking to replicate the goalscoring form of his former club, Feyenoord at Liverpool.

While at Feyenoord, the Dutch coach orchestrated the team to score a sky-high 91 goals in the Eredivisie, the second most in the Dutch division.

The addition of Gordon could be a great piece of business for Liverpool as the Englishman is a real goal threat and would provide Slot with another top class option on the wing.

His speed and dribbling are his biggest assets while his penalty box maneuvering prowess makes him one of the deadliest attackers in the Premier League.

While Luis Diaz already occupies the left wing, he’s been linked with a move to Spain so Gordon could be viewed as a potential replacement.

With reports stating Liverpool are already in talks with Newcastle, it remains to be seen if the Reds can successfully negotiate a deal for the England international.