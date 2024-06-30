Man Utd have opened talks with De Ligt’s representatives



According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have opened talks with the representatives of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt over a transfer.

The Red Devils are determined to bolster their central defensive department this summer following the departure of Raphael Varane on a free transfer. Jonny Evans could also leave as a free-agent when his contract expires today.

Amidst this, Plettenberg claims that Man United have opened negotiations on the player’s side with de Ligt. The Red Devils have gathered more information on the 24-year-old, who is open to joining the club this summer.

Top-class

The Dutchman has been with the Bavarian giants for the past 2 seasons, but he has yet to become a consistent starter. He was in-and-out of the starting line-up last season and his situation may not change under manager Vincent Kompany.

Bayern recently signed Stuttgart centre-back Hiroki Ito and they are also in discussions to land Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah. This could urge de Ligt to move on instead of becoming the 4th or 5th choice centre-back in the squad.

United are keen on signing Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite, but they are also working on a deal for de Ligt. This does not surprise us, considering manager Erik ten Hag previously managed his compatriot for two-and-a-half years at Ajax.

Ten Hag realised the potential of de Ligt and handed him the captain’s armband as a teenager. He clearly had a lot of faith in the centre-back and could now be eyeing a reunion with the talented star at Old Trafford this summer.

Bayern are looking for £59 million to sanction his departure, but United will be hoping to bargain on the price. They could propose to sign the ball-playing centre-back for a lesser fee up front by including easily achievable add-ons.

It won’t be easy to secure a deal with their limited summer budget, but United’s hierarchy are bound to back the manager after opting to keep him in the job. They could recoup funds later on in the transfer window with outgoings.