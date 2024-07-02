Man Utd enter talks with Bayern to sign de Ligt



According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Manchester United have started talks with Bayern Munich to sign defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Red Devils have been keen on signing Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in recent weeks, but there has been no progress in the negotiations. United have so far made an opening bid of £43 million, but Everton are adamant that the 21-year-old won’t be sold for less than £70 million.

Amidst this, Man United have opened negotiations with Bayern for de Ligt, who is prepared to pursue a new challenge away from the Bundesliga. De Telegraaf reveal that personal terms are also being discussed with the player. The centre-back has been offered a five-year contract.

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg has revealed in a separate update that Bayern have set an asking price of £42 million to part ways with the Netherlands international. United boss Erik ten Hag really wants to sign his former Ajax defender.

Top-class

De Ligt has been a key player for the Bavarian giants, but he could be eyeing another club, considering Bayern have bolstered their central defensive department with the purchase of Hiroki Ito. The German outfit are also confident of striking an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Jonathan Tah.

With the increased competition for places, de Ligt may not have the guarantee of regular starts under new manager Vincent Kompany. We are not surprised that the centre-back is prepared to move on and United have now emerged as the ideal destination due to ten Hag’s presence in the dug-out.

De Ligt saw great success under the Dutch manager at Ajax during the early phase of his career. He was the captain of the Amsterdam outfit and went on to reach the Champions League semi-final with them in 2019. His career has not progressed much since his move away. He had a decent stint at Juventus and his time at Bayern has not been exemplary.

However, ten Hag could get the best out of him with a reunion. De Ligt would perfectly fit the Dutchman’s plans with his strong distribution skills, recovery pace and good aerial presence. He would be a quality replacement for Raphael Varane, who has left the club as a free-agent following the expiry of his contract last month.