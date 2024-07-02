Manchester United emerge as favourites to sign Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez

Manchester United have emerged as the favourites to sign Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, according to Spanish outlet, Fichajes.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Real Madrid’s Castilla before joining Girona on a permanent deal in the summer of 2022. He has since become a cult hero at the club with his 10-goal contributions last season helping the Bianquivermells to an historic Champions League qualification.

According to Fichajes, United are looking to bolster their defence next season and have earmarked Gutierrez as a ‘quality addition’ to the left-back position.

However, despite interest from Bologna and Borussia Dortmund, the report claims that Man United are the ‘favourites’ to sign the Spain u21 International this summer.

The Premier League could present an attractive proponent for Gutierrez to continue his development, and playing under the tutelage of Erik Ten Hag – who specialises in youth development – could hand United an added advantage in recouping the youngster, according to the report.

Gutierrez is contracted at the Estádio Montilivi until 2027 and is valued at €25m (£21m) by Transfermarkt.

Gutierrez to United

United suffered a horrendous campaign in defence last season and it was marred by injuries to key players in their backline.

The constant injuries saw Erik Ten Hag start a different lineup 31 times last season. The inconsistency in defence led to defensive lapses that saw United finish with a negative goal difference while also conceding over 600 shots on goal – the most United have conceded in the Premier League.

The left-back position was particularly a cause for concern with Luke Shaw struggling to stay fit while Tyrell Malacia missed the entire season through injury.

Manchester United have now set their sights on Gutierrez to solve their defensive frailties and solidify their left-back position and he’d be a terrific signing if they could pull it off.

The Spaniard was one of the best fullbacks in Laliga last season, regularly putting in superb displays for Michel’s side last season.

Ten Hag has been given another chance at Old Trafford with new coaching staff added and potential new signings on the cards.