Liverpool in battle with Arsenal & Tottenham for Calafiori

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per the Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Despite only joining the Rossoblu last summer, it is looking likely that the Italian will move away from Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in this transfer window as he has come under the radar of several big clubs around Europe.

Initially, it seemed Calafiori might follow his boss Thiago Motta and join Juventus, however, reports have started coming out that Premier League clubs are now also keen on signing him.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Bologna have no intention of selling the 22-year-old so they have decided to submit a new contract proposal to him with an increased salary.

However, the report claims that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him and the Reds could provide a big dent in Bologna’s plan of keeping him.

Battle

But, the Italian outlet says that Liverpool aren’t the only club eyeing a swoop for him as Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are also contemplating signing him. Additionally, Juventus remain in this race and could still manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also mentions that Bologna could eventually change their stance and sell their star man should they receive a proposal of at least £34m.

Liverpool are seemingly planning to sign a new centre-back as a potential replacement for Joel Matip – who has left the club as a free agent.

On the other hand, Arsenal are looking for a new left-sided defender as Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to sign a new option to provide competition for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Tottenham are also reportedly seeking defensive reinforcement in this window as Ange Postecoglou wants a left-footed centre-back to support Micky van de Ven next season.

Calafiori is a versatile player as he can play in the centre-back position as well as the left-back role. He is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet and also excellent in the air, in addition, he is quick and also efficient in defensive contributions.

So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Tottenham or Liverpool if any of those clubs purchase him this summer. It is going to be interesting to see where Calafiori eventually opts to move if he leaves Bologna over the coming weeks.