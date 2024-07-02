Arsenal front-runners to sign Riccardo Calafiori – Di Marzio



According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal hold the most concrete interest in signing Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori outside of Serie A.

The Gunners have been fancied to sign a new defender and Calafiori’s name has been mentioned over recent days. They have now been handed an advantage with Bologna director Giovanni Sartori confirming that the club would prefer to sell him abroad amid interest from Juventus.

Di Marzio has added that Arsenal have the ‘most concrete’ interest in signing the talented 22-year-old outside of Serie A, but Bologna have not ruled out the prospect of keeping their prized asset for the forthcoming campaign.

Top-class

Calafiori has been tipped to pursue a bigger challenge away from Bologna despite them qualifying for the Champions League. Juventus have an agreement in principle over personal terms with him, but Bologna seem reluctant to do business with them following manager Thiago Motta’s decision to swap the club for the Bianconeri.

As Sartori said, a move abroad could be on the cards if Calafiori wishes to leave. Arsenal could make a strong push for his services if manager Mikel Arteta is eyeing more quality and competition in the backline. Calafiori is a left-footed centre-back, but he has also looked comfortable operating from the left-back position at club level.

He would be a superb signing due to his versatility. The Italian is a strong ball-playing defender who has good recovery pace and a strong aerial presence in and around the box. Arsenal could see him as a deputy to Gabriel Magalhaes in the left centre-back role and he could also compete for places on the left side of the Gunners back four.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber are among options at the manager’s disposal at left-back. One of Zinchenko or Kiwior could make way this summer if Calafiori were to join the club. Arsenal may have to pay close to £43 million to prise away Calafiori after his short but impressive Euro 2024 campaign.