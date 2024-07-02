Man Utd looking to hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign Anthony Gordon

Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer, as per Caught Offside.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances and as a result, he has been selected to play for England in the European Championship.

However, unfortunately, the forward has been struggling to break into Gareth Southgate’s starting eleven, playing only one minute so far this tournament.

However, Gordon has seemingly started to attract the attention of several upper echelons of Premier League clubs following his recent impressive performances.

Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing him and recent reports have suggested that the Reds have already started laying the groundwork to get the deal done.

Battle

However, Caught Offside has now claimed that the Merseyside club aren’t the only club interested in the Newcastle star as Man Utd have now entered the race and could hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign the winger.

The Red Devils have recently concluded the appointment of Dan Ashworth and the former sporting director of the Magpies signed Gordon during his time at the club. Therefore, perhaps, the Englishman is a big fan of the former Everton star and that’s why he now wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

But, the report states that Liverpool are currently showing the ‘strongest interest’ in Gordon so it appears Liverpool are in the pole position ahead of their rivals in this race.

Newcastle want a fee of around £75m to let their star man leave and it is highly unlikely that Man Utd would sign him by matching the price tag as they are prioritising strengthening other positions this summer. So, Liverpool are expected to beat Man Utd in this race should Gordon eventually moves away from St James’ Park.

Caught Offside also says that Liverpool want to strengthen their flanks this summer but Gordon isn’t the only option on their wish-list as Mohammad Kudus, Eberechi Eze and Nico Williams are also on their radar.

The Newcastle star is currently busy in the Euro 24 so it is unlikely that his future will get resolved anytime soon. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool can eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.