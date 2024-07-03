Matthijs de Ligt agrees to join Man Utd in £42m deal

Manchester United have reportedly received the ‘green light’ to sign Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are said to be planning to revamp their backline having endured a dire campaign last term. They have already decided to let Raphael Varane leave as a free agent, while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire could also leave before the end of the window.

It has been reported that Man Utd could sign two new centre-backs and initially made a move to purchase Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton. But, although United said to have agreed on personal terms with the 22-year-old, they have been struggling to find an agreement with the Toffees to get the deal done.

So, it appears having struggled to broker a deal for Branthwaite, Erik ten Hag’s side have decided to explore alternative options with De Ligt now emerging as a serious option.

It has been reported that Bayern Munich are ready to allow the Dutchman to leave after purchasing Hiroki Ito and are also working on a deal to secure Jonathan Tah’s signature.

De Ligt to Man Utd

Now, writing on X, Romano has reported that Man Utd have already managed to persuade De Ligt to join after opening talks with his entourage in recent times as the player has now given the ‘green light’ to move to Old Trafford.

The journalist further claims that agreeing on personal terms with De Ligt won’t be an issue as the player is prioritising joining United with his agent working on to wrap it up.

Romano also mentions that Man Utd have already been in talks with Bayern Munich to find an agreement over this deal. So, it appears De Ligt is going to be a United player next season.

Romano wrote:

“Matthijs de Ligt has given green light to Manchester United move after direct contacts with his camp. Personal terms are not an issue as his agent Pimenta is only negotiating with Man United, priority for the player. Up to Man Utd and Bayern, in talks over deal structure.”

The Bavarian club are said to be ready to accept a fee of around £42m with add-ons to sell their star man so Ten Hag’s side could manage to secure his signature for a reasonable fee.