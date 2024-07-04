Tottenham plot swoop to sign Arsenal & Liverpool target Neto

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Arsenal and Liverpool target Pedro Neto this summer, as per the transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese has displayed his qualities for Wolverhampton Wanderers over the last few years after joining them back in 2019. As a result, he has been attracting a lot of attention from several big English clubs.

The Gunners previously registered their interest in signing him, while the Merseyside club have also been mentioned as potential suitors. However, the forward has had fitness problems in recent years so, it looks like clubs are cautious about making a move for him.

Now, Romano has reported that Spurs have joined Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Neto and they could make a concrete approach soon to beat their rivals in this race.

However, the journalist says that Neto’s injury problem could be an issue for Tottenham in getting any potential deal done for him and it remains to be seen whether they eventually opt to formalise their interest over the coming weeks.

Battle

Romano said:

Neto, valued at around £46m by Transfermarkt, still has three years left in his current contract, therefore, Wolves are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave this summer.

Neto is an explosive forward and can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also works hard without possession.

The Portuguese possesses the necessary attributes to play in Ange Postecoglou’s high-intense style of football. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, Neto hasn’t been able to stay fit for a whole season over the last few years, therefore, it would be a huge gamble for the Lilywhites if they opt to sign him by spending big money.