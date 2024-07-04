Liverpool ‘in talks’ with Newcastle over £100m Anthony Gordon

According to an exclusive by Wayne Veysey in Football Insider, Liverpool are in talks with Newcastle United over potentially signing forward Anthony Gordon, although the two clubs are still far apart when it comes to valuation.

Gordon joined the Toon Army from Everton for £45 million as recently as January 2023 and, after scoring 12 goals and providing a further 11 assists last season, earning him a place in England’s Euros squad, his value has only increased.

Veysey claims that Liverpool are in talks with Newcastle over a potential deal to sign Gordon, but the Magpies will only sell if their £100 million valuation is met.

Veysey also claims that Newcastle had enquired about including Jarell Quansah in any potential deal, but Liverpool quickly quelled that as a possibility.

Do Newcastle United need to sell?

Newcastle United were under pressure to sell before the end of the most-recent tax year on 30 June, but did just that, with Yankuba Minteh moving to Brighton for £33 million, while Elliot Anderson joined Nottingham Forest for £35 million, with Odysseas Vlachodimos coming in the opposite direction from the City Ground.

So, as reported by the Telegraph, the Magpies have swerved a potential ten-point deduction, and now have a budget of around £100 million to spend themselves this window.

Is Anthony Gordon itching for a move to Liverpool?

Stephen Killen in the Liverpool Echo claims that Anthony Gordon has had his ‘head turned’ by Liverpool, so much so that he ‘spoke to his England team-mates’ about the possibility of moving to Anfield.

Nevertheless, now that Newcastle are no longer under pressure to sell, their priority is to ensure the attacker ‘re-settles’ on Tyneside as he is a key part of Eddie Howe’s plans going forward.

Has anyone ever played for Liverpool and Everton before?

Should Gordon make the move, he would actually become 47th player to represent both Merseyside giants, albeit the vast majority of these did so pre-WWII.

In fact, since the mid-60s, only eight men have made 10+ senior appearances for both, namely Abel Xavier, Nick Barmby, Steve McMahon, David Johnson, Gary Ablett, Peter Beardsley, Don Hutchison and David Burrows, a list Gordon would surely join, should he make this move, thereby becoming even more unpopular that he already is at Goodison.