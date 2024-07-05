Liverpool ‘in talks’ to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United

Football Insider has reported that Liverpool are ‘in talks’ to potentially sign Anthony Gordon, who has enjoyed a phenomenal year and a half at Newcastle United since joining from Everton in January 2023.

The winger was particularly impressive in the recently concluded campaign as he struck 12 goals and had 11 assists in all competitions to earn Newcastle’s Player of the Season award.

The Reds are interested in adding an out-wide option with doubts regarding Luis Diaz’s future at the club as well as Mohamed Salah continuing to be linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Football Insider says Liverpool are in talks with Newcastle over a potential deal for Gordon. However, the England ace would not come cheap as the Magpies are demanding up to £100m – consisting of £80m plus £20m in possible add-ons.

There is the possibility of a swap deal as well. Newcastle had asked for Jarrell Quansah to be offered in a part-exchange but were flatly rejected by Liverpool, although they may return with other names.

Gordon would be worth the investment for Liverpool

As per Football Insider’s description of Gordon, he is a player capable of ‘terrorising’ opponents and has ‘extreme pace on the counter-attack’.

The player’s characteristics could not have been better defined and hence, he promises to be a worthy enough successor for both, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Gordon prefers playing on the left wing but is very flexible. He has played as a right winger, attacking midfielder and as a central forward for Newcastle in just 18 months at the club.

The Reds are not under much financial pressure and would be able to sanction a transfer for Gordon without having to scramble much with their finances. The Englishman is a long-term solution too.

The 23-year-old has a rich experience playing in the Premier League, having spent his career with Newcastle and Everton, so adapting to the pace and physicality of the division will not be an issue.

Liverpool will also fancy their chances of landing Gordon over other potential suitors as the forward was a part of their academy until the age of 11.

It will be exciting to see which winger Liverpool sign this summer and there is every reason to believe that Gordon would be the chosen one.