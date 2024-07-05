Man Utd make final offer to sign Joao Neves



According to Portuguese outlet Record, Manchester United have made a final transfer offer to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

The Red Devils are in the transfer market for a new defensive midfielder and they have been credited with an interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte in the last few days. Neves is another player on their transfer radar and Record claim that they have made a final take-or-leave offer for the 19-year-old wonderkid.

Man United have proposed to pay €70 million (£59m) for the talented midfield star, who has a release clause of €120m (£102m) in his contract. However, Benfica president Rui Costa is said to be eyeing at least three figures (€100m or £85m) to consider the departure of Neves, who is presently with Portugal at Euro 2024.

Huge talent

Neves has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in European football. The 19-year-old had a fantastic breakout season with Benfica last term and he could secure a bigger challenge away from the club this summer. United are hot on the trail of him, but they are reluctant to pay over the odds at the moment.

They have proposed a package of £59m for the holding midfielder, but Benfica are looking for something in the region of £85m. Record suggest that United have made an ultimate proposal, but we won’t be surprised if the Red Devils test the resolve of Benfica with an improved transfer offer in the coming days.

Neves and Ugarte are currently the defensive midfield targets for Man United, but the former would prove a better acquisition. He is almost 4 years younger than Ugarte and has a higher ceiling. Neves is brilliant with the ball at his feet, but has also excelled with his tackling, duel winning ability, high work rate and recoveries.

United seem to be prioritising a deal for Neves over Ugarte. If the board can’t find a breakthrough in negotiations, they could turn their attention to Ugarte, who is seemingly open to joining the club after falling down the pecking order under PSG manager Luis Enrique during the second half of the 2023/24 season.