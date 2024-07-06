Arsenal indicate interest to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu

Arsenal are plotting a swoop to beat Liverpool and Tottenham for the signing of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, according to Italian outlet, PlanetaLecce.

The Denmark u21 International joined Lecce from the Danish side, Nordsjælland and has since climbed up the ranks to become an indispensable figure for the first team. He consistently put in top class performances in all 32 matches he played in Serie A last season, putting him on the radar of several clubs in Italy and across Europe.

According to the PlanetaLecce, Arsenal – who have ‘almost concluded’ a deal to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna – have been keeping tabs on Dorgu and could send in an offer for the defensive ace this summer.

However, the report adds that the Premier League giants face competition as Liverpool and Tottenham are also showing a keen interest in Dorgu while Serie A sides AC Milan and Napoli have also expressed interest in the Dane.

Dorgu still has three years left on his contract at the Stadio Via del Mare and is valued at €12m (£10m) by Transfermarkt.

Arsenal plot Dorgu swoop

Mikel Arteta will embark on another shot at the title after failing to win in the past two seasons.

A reformed style of play – which favours an organised attacking pattern while also ensuring defensive solidity – saw the Gunners finish the recently concluded Premier League season as the second top scorers, with the least conceded goals and the highest number of clean sheets.

Arsenal’s right-back position, occupied by Ben White, and their centre-back pair, marshalled by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, has been nothing short of exceptional but the same cannot be said about their left-back position.

Arteta started with Oleksandr Zinchenko at the beginning of the season but the Ukrainian was found wanting defensively on several occasions. Jakub Kiwior provided solidity in defence but came short in attack while Takehiro Tomiyasu suffered incessant injuries and was only fit towards the tail end of the season.

With this, swooping for Dorgu would make sense to the Gunners, as the player offers defensive rigidity and attacking fluidity while maintaining a high level of consistency.

However, Arsenal face plenty of competition for his signature if they decide to make a formal move, with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham also in the running.