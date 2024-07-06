Man Utd remain keen on signing Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have seemingly prioritised strengthening their backline having struggled with their leaky-defence last term. They have already let Raphael Varane leave as a free agent, while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have also been linked with a move away from the club.

Numerous names have been mentioned as serious targets for Man Utd with Jean-Clair Todibo, Goncalo Inacio and Leny Yoro being among them.

However, while Yoro is reportedly keen on joining Real Madrid, United have been banned from signing Todibo due to the same ownership issues. So, the Red Devils have been forced to explore alternative options.

It initially looked like Branthwaite was the primary target as they stepped up their efforts to secure his signature. They even submitted an opening offer worth around £43m after agreeing on personal terms with the player. However, Everton have rejected the proposal as they don’t want to let him leave for anything less than £70m.

So, after finding it difficult to secure the Branthwaite deal, Man Utd have decided to go for Matthijs de Ligt and they are reportedly advancing in talks to sign the Dutchman.

Branthwaite to Man Utd

Therefore, following that, questions started to emerge about whether De Ligt is Branthwaite’s alternative option. However, speaking on GiveMeSport, Jacobs has reported that although Erik ten Hag’s side are in talks to sign De Ligt, they haven’t given up on their hopes of purchasing Branthwaite.

However, the journalist says that Man Utd have no intention of matching Everton’s asking price of around £70m so they won’t try to broker a deal for him should the Toffees stay firm on their valuation.

Jacobs also states that Branthwaite is keen on moving to Old Trafford so that could eventually force Everton to lower their asking price over the coming weeks.

Jacobs said:

“Manchester United haven’t given up on Jarrad Branthwaite yet. They just have no intention of paying the £70 million plus that, at the moment, Everton are looking for. Everton are using the sale of Harry Maguire to Manchester United, from Leicester for 80 million, as a yardstick, and holding that to Manchester United as a sort of almost like for like. Manchester United will walk away if they don’t get any reduction on the total package from Everton, but he’s still a priority target. “It’s just they won’t waste their time. After a certain point, there’s only so many negotiations you can have before you realise that it’s just not a goer, either for financial reasons or because Everton have just decided not to sell. But Branthwaite remains keen on that move, so we definitely can’t rule him out. Something’s just got to give on the negotiation side, from Everton’s perspective.”

Therefore, it looks like Ten Hag’s side are aiming to purchase two new centre-backs this summer and if they eventually manage to do that then it would help the Dutch boss turn the club’s fortune around next season.