Tottenham in battle with Arsenal to sign Pedro Neto

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

The Portugal international has been attracting a lot of attention from several big English clubs after showcasing his qualities in the Premier League in recent times.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all watched the forward in recent years and have been impressed by him. However, it seems they aren’t planning to step up their efforts to sign him this summer.

The report claims that Spurs’ interest is more concrete and they have identified him as one of the potential options to strengthen their attacking department.

But, Eberechi Eze is higher on their wish-list and they will only make a swoop for the Wolves star if they can’t manage to lure the Englishman to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Battle

Wolves reportedly value Neto at around £60m but they could lower their valuation and may accept a fee of around £50m so purchasing the 24-year-old won’t be cheap for the Lilywhites.

However, TEAMtalk mentions that Arsenal are also interested in him and they have already held talks with the player’s entourage ahead of making a potential swoop. So, the North London giants could go head-to-head with each other over this deal in this transfer window.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Wolves star over the last few windows but they haven’t opted to formalise their interest yet. So, it remains to be seen whether things will be different this time around or not.

Neto is an explosive forward and has already showcased his abilities in the Premier League in recent years. So, he would bolster Arsenal or Tottenham’s attacking department should he join either club this summer.

However, the forward has struggled with injury problems and hasn’t been able to stay fit for a whole season in recent years so Arsenal or Tottenham will have to be careful about that before making any potential move for him.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Neto should the North London rivals go head-to-head with each other over this deal in this transfer window.